'They're all our brothers and sisters:' Funeral director and AMVETS give homeless vet proper funeral
FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (KDKA) – Recently, we told you about a homeless military veteran who was killed in an accident.
Thanks to the kindness of strangers, he was able to receive a proper send-off.
On Tuesday, a ceremony for Robin Wayne Fisher happened at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
He died late last month after he was hit by a car while trying to cross Route 51 in Jefferson Hills.
He was also a United States Army Veteran and had fallen on hard times.
Fisher was homeless and did not have many close relatives but a funeral director from Fayette County helped to ensure he would be laid to rest with dignity.
"It's rainy outside, [a] pretty gloomy day, but we feel pretty great that we were along with the National Cemetery and AMVETS Post 103 [to] provide a very honorable service for Robin," said Jon Fabry, the owner of Goldsboro-Fabry Funeral Home.
"We try to do our best to provide a meaningful service, and they're all our brothers and sisters," added Larry Stavish, AMVETS Post 103 Service Officer.
Fisher was cremated and his remains were placed in a columbarium above ground.
