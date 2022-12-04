Fayette County funeral home to provide free service for homeless veteran

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (KDKA) – A funeral home in Fayette County is providing a service for a homeless veteran killed the day after Thanksgiving.

Goldsboro Fabry Funeral Home will host a service with full military honors for 66-year-old Robbin Fisher.

Fisher was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Route 51 in Jefferson Hills.

He later died at the hospital.

When his distant family said they couldn't afford a funeral, the funeral home's director stepped up and offered their services.

It will take place this Tuesday at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.