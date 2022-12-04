Watch CBS News
Fayette County funeral home to provide free service for homeless veteran

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Homeless veteran killed in crash
Homeless veteran killed in crash 00:31

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (KDKA) – A funeral home in Fayette County is providing a service for a homeless veteran killed the day after Thanksgiving.

Goldsboro Fabry Funeral Home will host a service with full military honors for 66-year-old Robbin Fisher.

Fisher was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Route 51 in Jefferson Hills.

He later died at the hospital.

When his distant family said they couldn't afford a funeral, the funeral home's director stepped up and offered their services.

It will take place this Tuesday at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 8:11 AM

