Fayette County funeral home to provide free service for homeless veteran
FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (KDKA) – A funeral home in Fayette County is providing a service for a homeless veteran killed the day after Thanksgiving.
Goldsboro Fabry Funeral Home will host a service with full military honors for 66-year-old Robbin Fisher.
Fisher was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Route 51 in Jefferson Hills.
He later died at the hospital.
When his distant family said they couldn't afford a funeral, the funeral home's director stepped up and offered their services.
It will take place this Tuesday at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.
