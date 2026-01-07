The Pittsburgh Walk of Fame is accepting nominations for its next class of inductees

The Pittsburgh Walk of Fame is now accepting nominations for its next class of inductees.

The walk of fame was unveiled in October at the Strip District Terminal with the goal of celebrating people with ties to southwestern Pennsylvania who have made a mark on America.

The inaugural class of ten inductees included musician George Benson, journalist Nelly Bly, industrialist Andrew Carnegie, environmentalist Rachel Carson, baseball legend Roberto Clemente, actor Michael Keaton, medical researcher Jonas Salk, television icon Fred Rogers, artist Andy Warhol, and playwright August Wilson.

Michael Keaton was in the Strip District for the inaugural induction ceremony at Pittsburgh's Walk of Fame. KDKA

Shortly after the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame was unveiled, it was discovered that Michael Keaton's plaque had a spelling error, which was fixed a short time later.

Nominations for this year's class of inductees can be living or dead, but they must have been born in or lived in the Pittsburgh region and must have had a national impact on the country's cultural heritage.

Nominations can be submitted online until the end of January.