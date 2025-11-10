Misspelling fixed on Michael Keaton's Pittsburgh Walk of Fame star

Michael Keaton's star on the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame, which previously had a spelling error, has been fixed.

The spelling error was included on the plaque portion of Keaton's spot in the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame that was unveiled last month with an inaugural group of inductees who left their mark not only on the Steel City, but also on the world.

Michael Keaton was in attendance as he and nine other people were inducted into Pittsburgh's Walk of Fame that stretches across the sidewalk in front of the Strip District Terminal on Smallman Street.

The plaque description below Michael Keaton's star on the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame has been corrected and replaced after a spelling error was discovered following last month's unveiling and induction ceremony. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Amidst all the fanfare of the unveiling of the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame, it seemed to go unnoticed that his name was misspelled on his plaque.

Keaton's name was spelled correctly on his star, but in the description below, the "a" and "e" in "Michael" were switched.

Nancy Polinsky Johnson, the executive director of the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame, said they were working on a new plaque and expected to have it done in around a month.

During his speech at the induction ceremony, Michael Keaton said getting his star on the walk "means the world" to him.

"This star, I hope when you, mostly kids, when you walk through here and they look down at this star of mine and the star of all these people, I hope they look up and they just wonder what's possible," Keaton said.