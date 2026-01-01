The Pittsburgh City Paper is ceasing operations after 34 years

It's the end of an era for the Pittsburgh City Paper.

The Pittsburgh City Paper, an alternative weekly publication had been in print since 1991, but after 34 years, operations have come to an end.

Block Communications, Inc., the same company that owns the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, purchased the City Paper nearly three years ago. The company said that the City Paper's publication and website have been shut down.

In a statement, Block Communications said the decision to shut down the City Paper was made for financial reasons.

"This difficult decision is a result of the economic realities facing news organizations, not a reflection of the quality of the journalism or the dedication of the City Paper's staff," the statement said in part.

Several months ago, the Pittsburgh City Paper stopped producing weekly print editions of its paper, shifting to a model that would produce quarterly copies.

"It's the end of an era," said Pittsburgh City Paper editor Colin Williams in a post on LinkedIn.

"This is a loss for us, but it's a bigger loss for Pittsburgh readers," Williams said on social media. "This city deserves better."