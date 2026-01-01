Watch CBS News
Local News

The Pittsburgh City Paper is ceasing operations after 34 years

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

It's the end of an era for the Pittsburgh City Paper.

The Pittsburgh City Paper, an alternative weekly publication had been in print since 1991, but after 34 years, operations have come to an end.

Block Communications, Inc., the same company that owns the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, purchased the City Paper nearly three years ago. The company said that the City Paper's publication and website have been shut down. 

In a statement, Block Communications said the decision to shut down the City Paper was made for financial reasons. 

"This difficult decision is a result of the economic realities facing news organizations, not a reflection of the quality of the journalism or the dedication of the City Paper's staff," the statement said in part.

Several months ago, the Pittsburgh City Paper stopped producing weekly print editions of its paper, shifting to a model that would produce quarterly copies. 

"It's the end of an era," said Pittsburgh City Paper editor Colin Williams in a post on LinkedIn

"This is a loss for us, but it's a bigger loss for Pittsburgh readers," Williams said on social media. "This city deserves better."

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue