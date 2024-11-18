Watch CBS News
The Pittsburgh area could be welcoming winter-like conditions this week

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Monday night will be our last 5 p.m. sunset in the Pittsburgh area.

We are waking up this Monday with milder temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. There's light drizzle, but today will be partly sunny and dry with highs above normal in the low 60s. 

The area will still be above normal on Tuesday with rain showers arriving in the afternoon. We will take whatever rain we can get because of severe-to-moderate drought conditions persisting across the region. The area is still half an inch below where we should be for precipitation for the month. The rain should make up for that this week.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 60s, but we also have more rain which will be heavy at times. 

So far, it is still the warmest November on record. That could come to an end by the end of the week with colder temperatures arriving Thursday through the weekend.

The big story right now is rain-to-snow showers, or a wintry mix, on Thursday with highs in the low 40s and falling through the day. This trend will last through Saturday as areas in the Laurel Highlands and higher elevations including north of I-80 will have the best chance of light accumulation, but it'll be mainly wet.

Things look to clear up on Sunday if you plan to travel for Thanksgiving this weekend!

Monday: Partly Sunny

High: 61

Tuesday: PM Showers

High: 64

Wednesday: Rain PM

High: 65

Thursday: Rain/Snow 

High: 42

Friday: Rain and Snow Showers  

High: 41

