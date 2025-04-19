Pirates to give away Paul Skenes bobblehead to every fan in attendance at Saturday's game against Guardians

The Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday announced that they would give away a special Paul Skenes-themed bobblehead to every fan in attendance at Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Originally billed as one of the team's promotional giveaway games, the first 20,000 fans in attendance were to receive the Skenes collectible that celebrated Skenes' 2024 N.L. Rookie of the Year campaign. The bobblehead was crafted in the unique style of a baseball card.

Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Pirates

Video showed fans lined up well beyond the PNC Park gates to grab a bobblehead.

Bob Nutting drove in today, saw these lines, and is now making sure everyone - not just the first 20,000 fans - gets a Paul Skenes bobblehead. He says anyone who scans into today’s game will get a voucher, and distribution information will follow. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/KY9MDupd8u — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) April 19, 2025

Soon after video circulated on social media, the Pirates made the announcement that any fan whose ticket was scanned into the game after the first 20,000 bobbleheads were given away would be sent an electronic voucher to receive one themselves.

Pirates president Travis Williams also issued a brief statement on the extended giveaway.

"We all saw the lines and unprecedented response for this unique giveaway. Bob (Nutting) called me and we discussed how we can ensure every fan coming to today's game received one," Williams said via the statement. "I give a lot of credit to our internal team for the quick response to make that happen. More details to come."

The Pirates and Guardians were set to clash in game two of a three-game series at PNC Park, which concludes on Sunday afternoon.