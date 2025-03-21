One-of-a-kind Paul Skenes rookie card sells for $1.11 million at auction

The one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes rookie card that went to auction has been sold for more than $1 million.

The Skenes Rookie Debut Patch card from Topps was a hot item at the auction, which lasted for two weeks and closed early Friday morning.

The card sold via Fanatics Collect, went for a grand total for $1,110,000, including a 20% buyer's premium, which Fanatics said they'll donate towards relief to help victims of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: The Paul Skenes 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card has sold at auction for $1,110,000.



Of all active MLB players, only Mike Trout has ever had a card sell for more. pic.twitter.com/TG69RsisIe — Topps (@Topps) March 21, 2025

The buyer of the rare card hasn't been identified.

The card, which contains the MLB Debut patch from Skenes' uniform and his autograph, was in a pack of 2024 Topps Chrome Update, which dropped on Nov. 13.

Fans and collectors began frantically searching for the ultra-rare item, so much that Pittsburgh-area trading card stores said they could hardly keep up with the demand.

An 11-year-old collector from California found the one-of-a-kind card earlier this year after the Pirates announced they'd trade the finder of the card season tickets, a meet and greet with Skenes and autographed jerseys. Paul Skenes' girlfriend, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, also offered a seat in her suite during a game.

The boy ultimately decided to sell the card.