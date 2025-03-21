Watch CBS News
One-of-a-kind Paul Skenes rookie card sells for $1.11 million at auction

Mike Darnay
The one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes rookie card that went to auction has been sold for more than $1 million. 

The Skenes Rookie Debut Patch card from Topps was a hot item at the auction, which lasted for two weeks and closed early Friday morning. 

The card sold via Fanatics Collect, went for a grand total for $1,110,000, including a 20% buyer's premium, which Fanatics said they'll donate towards relief to help victims of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The buyer of the rare card hasn't been identified.

The card, which contains the MLB Debut patch from Skenes' uniform and his autograph, was in a pack of 2024 Topps Chrome Update, which dropped on Nov. 13.

Fans and collectors began frantically searching for the ultra-rare item, so much that Pittsburgh-area trading card stores said they could hardly keep up with the demand

An 11-year-old collector from California found the one-of-a-kind card earlier this year after the Pirates announced they'd trade the finder of the card season tickets, a meet and greet with Skenes and autographed jerseys. Paul Skenes' girlfriend, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, also offered a seat in her suite during a game.  

The boy ultimately decided to sell the card.

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

