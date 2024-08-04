The passion never fades for the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sunday was the last day of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix.

It was created by late Steelers color commentator Myron Cope 42 years ago. The event benefits charities that help people with autism, which Myron's son, Daniel has.

Cope's daughter, Elizabeth, thought about how her father started all of it over four decades ago.

"He goes, 'The only way I can get wealthy people possibly to get involved and give money is if it has something to do with cars,'" she said.

Cope says her father didn't like cars, plenty of people in Schenley Park Sunday do.

Brian Blain is one of them. He came here from Visalia, California.

"You know, we've read about it for decades and always wanted to come," he said. "But this is the first time I've been able to make it happen."

Blain's vintage Indy car is over a century old. It's from 1911, and he said it ran in the first Indianapolis 500.

Riding in Schenley Park was a scenic change from the dry, hot racetracks back home in the Golden State.

"Here, it's so green and beautiful," Blain said. "It's quite a treat to be racing through a park and the shade of trees."

Between the park and the shade of trees, there are a lot of prized possessions.

For many, it's worth the time and money, sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"You end up with a piece of rolling art," VintageIndy president Michael Lashmett said.

For the many who volunteer at the Vintage Grand Prix, it's also worth their time; they keep coming back.

"We even awarded a patch to volunteers who've been here 25 years or longer," Dan Delbianco, the Grand Prix's executive director, said. "We gave out 210 patches this year."

Forty-two years later, it's people that power this huge event – the baby of Myron Cope.

"You know, [it] makes me feel proud, and he would be happy," Elizabeth Cope said.