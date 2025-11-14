Thanksgiving dinner recipes | Chef Bill Fuller

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and that means it's time for a big dinner!

But, if you're still unsure of how to make that turkey and the sides to go with it, no worries! Chef Bill Fuller is here to make sure you're ready to provide a delicious dinner.

Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta

Ingredients

½ Piece of uncooked pancetta, diced small

1 Medium onion

3 Brussels sprouts

½ cup of white wine

Black pepper

Salt to taste

Directions

Dice pancetta into 1/8" dice. Be careful and use a sharp knife as the ham has a very heavy texture in this state. Dice the onion small. Trim hard root ends off Brussels sprouts. If they are not small, halve or quarter. Place pancetta in a shallow pot and render. When rendered, scoop out pancetta and set aside. Add onions. Place on medium flame and bring up to a sizzle. Sauté/sweat onions until lightly browned. Meanwhile, roast Brussels sprouts on the grill. When dark and mostly cooked, place in the pan with onions and pancetta fat. Add wine. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Lightly season with pepper. Cook with occasional stirring until Brussels sprouts are tender and the wine is evaporated, 10-20 minutes. Season with salt only at the end and only if necessary.

Gravy

Ingredients

½ cup fat (butter and skimmed turkey fat is a good combination)

½ cup AP Flour

2 qt. Turkey Stock (Pan liquid and additional turkey stock)

Salt and pepper (Very important to the success of the gravy. Season and taste, season and taste)

1 Tbs. Chopped fresh thyme

1 Tbs. Chopped fresh sage

Directions

Heat oil in a high-sided saucepan. Whisk in flour. Stir continually with a whisk until lightly browned. This is the roux. CAUTION!!!! Roux is hot and sticks like napalm. Whisk with meaning and purpose but with respect for the roux as well. When the roux is ready, set it aside. It is better to make the roux well ahead and have it ready at the moment that it is time for gravy. Additionally, it is better to add cooled stock to a very hot roux or hat stock to somewhat cooled roux. Return roux to heat. Begin to add stock while whisking. Make sure you whisk thoroughly and get into the corners of the pot. When all stock is added, bring to a simmer, adjust seasonings and consistency, and add thyme and sage. Do not boil, as this will reduce the effectiveness of the roux.

Turkey with Stuffing

Ingredients

1 Turkey

Stuffing – Everyone has their favorite. I go traditional: bread, celery, egg, stock.

1 Large carrot, chopped into large chunks

2 Large onions, peeled and rough chopped

2 stalks of Celery, roughly chopped

1 head of Garlic, split cross-ways

Numerous sprigs of fresh Thyme and Sage

Clean, white kitchen towel that you don't mind discarding.

Duck fat (or olive oil if you don't have rendered duck fat lying around)

Chicken stock, at least 3 quarts

Some semi-sweet white wine

Salt and pepper

Directions