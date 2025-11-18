Terry Smith breaks down during press conference following first win as Penn State interim head coach

Terry Smith was carried off the field after Penn State beat Michigan State and at a press conference on Monday, the western Pennsylvania native was emotional about what everything has meant to him.

Smith was named Penn State's interim coach in the wake of James Franklin's firing and the Nittany Lions snapped a six-game losing streak over the weekend with a 28-10 road win over Michigan State.

The former Gateway High School coach said it's the first time he's ever been lifted off of the field in his career.

EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 15: Penn State Nittany Lions interim head coach Terry Smith is hoisted up on the shoulders of a pair of his players following a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and Penn State Nittany Lions on November 15, 2025 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI. Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Smith spoke at length about what the win meant him and what a special place Penn State holds in his life.

"My dad graduated in 1968, that's all we know," Smith said. "I'm from a small town called Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, and it's not a very nice place. My dad, through his education at Penn State, moved us to the other side of Pittsburgh, to Monroeville, Pennsylvania, and he gave us a better life because of his education here."

Smith went on to call Penn State a special place, saying that it's amazing and that he just wants to give back.

"I just want to make sure I'm holding my end up of the bargain and putting out a team that everyone can be proud of," Smith said.

Penn State's search for a new head coach is still underway and Smith said he hasn't had any talks in regard for his potential status as becoming the full-time leader of the program.

"The way I see it is my interview is every day that I'm operating in this seat,"

Penn State will be looking to get their first win with Smith at the coaching helm when they host Nebraska this weekend.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Beaver Stadium.