Who is Terry Smith, Penn State's new interim football coach?

Terry Smith has been named Penn State's interim football coach in the wake of James Franklin's firing. Here's what to know about the Nittany Lions' new leader.

Now in his 12th year at Penn State, Smith entered this season for his fifth year as associate head coach of the Nittany Lions.

Smith, an Aliquippa native, joined Penn State in 2014 as the team's defensive recruiting coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

STATE COLLEGE, PA - APRIL 13: Associate head coach Terry Smith reacts during the Penn State Spring Football Game at Beaver Stadium on April 13, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

During his time at Penn State, Smith has been responsible for helping develop cornerbacks, several of whom were drafted into the NFL including Joey Porter, Jr., Daequan Hardy, Kalen King, and others.

In 2013, Smith became the wide receivers coach at Temple University in Philadelphia, coaching under Penn State alum Matt Rhule, who is now the head coach at the University of Nebraska.

Prior to making the jump to coaching in college, Smith coached high school football in the Pittsburgh area for over a decade at his alma mater Gateway High School in Monroeville, where he led the team to four WPIAL championship game appearances in a six year span.

Terry Smith was the football coach at Gateway High School for more than a decade before moving up to coach college football at Temple and Penn State.On Sunday, Smith was named Penn State's interim coach in the wake of the firing of James Franklin. GatewayGators.com

During his 11 years at the helm of the Gateway High School football program, Smith compiled a record of 101-30. In 2018, Smith was inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame.

As a player, Smith started at the wide receiver position for Penn State for three years and ranks in the top 20 in several career statistics including receiving touchdowns, receiving yards, and catches.

After graduating from Penn State in 1991, Smith played several professional football seasons between the NFL, CFL, and AFL.