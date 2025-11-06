Former football star Terrelle Pryor sued over Pittsburgh crash

Former NFL player and Jeannette star Terrelle Pryor has been sued over his involvement in a crash in Pittsburgh's South Side Flats earlier this year.

Three people who were injured in the crash on East Carson Street the night of May 31 have filed two lawsuits against Pryor, alleging he was speeding when he ran a red light and crashed his Tesla Cybertruck into another car that was trying to turn into the GetGo at the intersection of 33rd Street.

According to court paperwork, Pryor "violently struck" the Nissan Rogue, flipping it and pinning it against the traffic light post. The lawsuits say that three people inside the Nissan Rogue were hurt, but Pryor was uninjured.

Terrelle Pryor, a former Pittsburgh-area football star who played in the NFL, faces potential legal trouble over his involvement in a near-fatal car crash on East Carson Street in Pittsburgh's South Side Flats. (Photo: Jacob Dumont/NAN Media)

Pryor also didn't have insurance for the Cybertruck, the lawsuits say.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages "for wanton and willful conduct in operating a motor vehicle in a reckless manner," the lawsuit said. They are demanding a jury trial.

After the crash, the case was referred to the district attorney's office, but no charges have been filed.

Since his days as a national standout at Jeannette High School, Pryor's career has been marked by highs and lows. He was a star at Ohio State but withdrew after being accused of selling memorabilia. He played for nine different teams in the NFL, but observers say he never reached his full potential.

Since football, he's had several run-ins with the law, including pleading guilty to criminal mischief in connection with a domestic dispute in 2021. Before that, Pryor and his girlfriend pleaded guilty in a stabbing incident, for which he received probation for harassment.