By Pat Damp

Terrelle Pryor pleads guilty in domestic incident
MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) - Former NFL quarterback Terrelle Pryor has pled guilty in relation to a domestic incident in Westmoreland County. 

Last fall, at a home in Murrysville, Pryor hit and shoved a woman before throwing a deck chair and pumpkins at her car.

Pryor pleaded guilty to criminal mischief.

As part of his plea deal, he completed anger management and counseling.

