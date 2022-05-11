Terrelle Pryor pleads guilty in domestic incident
MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) - Former NFL quarterback Terrelle Pryor has pled guilty in relation to a domestic incident in Westmoreland County.
Last fall, at a home in Murrysville, Pryor hit and shoved a woman before throwing a deck chair and pumpkins at her car.
Pryor pleaded guilty to criminal mischief.
As part of his plea deal, he completed anger management and counseling.
