Former football star Terrelle Pryor's involvement in Pittsburgh crash under review by DA

Terrelle Pryor, a former Pittsburgh-area football star who played in the NFL, faces potential legal trouble over his involvement in a near-fatal car crash.

Case referred to district attorney's office

Just after 8 p.m. on May 31, police say a car traveling at a high rate of speed on East Carson Street in Pittsburgh's South Side Flats ran a red light, hitting another car, flipping it on its side. Police sources confirm Terrelle Pryor was driving the Tesla Cybertruck that drilled the other vehicle, which was turning in the intersection before it.

(Photo: Jacob Dumont/NAN Media)

There were three people in that vehicle at the time. Two were taken to the hospital with broken legs and one was in critical condition but has since been released and is recovering. According to police sources, Pryor, who was not seriously injured, passed a field sobriety test but later refused to take a breathalyzer test.

An incident report shows police have recommended a number of charges, including failure to stop at a red light, aggravated assault by vehicle and reckless driving. The case has been referred to the district attorney's office. On Wednesday, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala declined comment, but his office confirmed the incident is under review.

Pryor has had several run-ins with the law

Since his days as a national standout at Jeannette High School, Pryor's career has been marked by highs and lows. A star at Ohio State, he withdrew from the university after being accused of selling memorabilia. He played for nine different teams in the NFL but observers say he never reached his full potential.

Since football, he's had several run-ins with the law, including pleading guilty to criminal mischief in connection with a domestic dispute in 2021. Prior to that, he and his girlfriend pleaded guilty in a stabbing incident, for which he received probation for harassment.

KDKA-TV reached out to Pryor's attorney about the South Side Flats crash but he didn't return any phone calls.