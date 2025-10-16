Watch CBS News
Teenager charged in connection with Ross Park Mall shooting

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
A teenager has been charged in connection with a shooting outside of Ross Park Mall late last month

Myshawn Scott, 16, is facing aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and gun charges in connection with the September 30 shooting that injured another teenager, who showed up at Allegheny General Hospital a short time after shots rang out at the mall.

According to a criminal complaint, the teen at the hospital shot told investigators they had been shot while walking in the Ross Park Mall parking lot near the Dick's Sporting Goods House of Sport. 

The teen who was shot admitted to returning fire. It's unclear if they'll also be facing charges in connection with the shooting.

screenshot-2025-09-30-202523.png
One person was shot outside Ross Park Mall in Ross Township on Sept. 30, 2025, drawing in police departments from all over the Pittsburgh area.  Photo Credit: KDKA

Police said that during the course of their investigation, they reviewed surveillance video from the mall and provided a photo of the alleged shooter to Pittsburgh Public Schools Police, who identified the teen suspect as Scott.

Police said that Scott and the victim attend the same high school.

A warrant has been issued for Scott's arrest. Court records show he has not yet been taken into custody. 

Witness said mall shooting sounded like fireworks 

A witness told KDKA-TV that she was shopping inside the Dick's Sporting Goods House of Sport at the time of the shooting when she heard what sounded like fireworks. She then heard people screaming.

The woman said her car was parked next to another vehicle that was hit by a stray bullet.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

