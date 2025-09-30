1 person shot outside Ross Park Mall, police say

One person was shot outside Ross Park Mall in Ross Township on Tuesday night, police said.

Brian Kohlhepp, the deputy chief of the Ross Township Police Department, said one person was injured in the shooting, which happened around 8 p.m. Police said "multiple people" were involved, but Kohlhepp could not provide specifics on Tuesday night as the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the parking lot between the Nordstrom and Dick's Sporting Goods stores, authorities said. A witness told police they heard about four gunshots. However, an employee of the Dick's Sporting Goods store told KDKA he heard about 10 gunshots.

The mall was open when the shooting happened. Kohlhepp said he believes the stores followed the mall's shelter-in-place protocol. The mall was then evacuated once the scene was deemed safe, Kohlhepp said.

Photos from the scene showed a large law enforcement presence, including officers from multiple departments, along with other first responders.

A large police presence at the Ross Park Mall on Sept. 30, 2025. Photo Credit: KDKA

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.