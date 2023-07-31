17-year-old wanted in Stowe Township shooting surrenders

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 17-year-old wanted after police said another teenager was robbed and shot in Stowe Township surrendered to authorities on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, the 17-year-old suspect and another teenager were captured on surveillance video approaching the 15-year-old victim on Dohrman Street on Wednesday night.

Investigators said the 17-year-old can be seen pulling a gun on the victim as he empties his pockets. The 17-year-old then allegedly struck the victim with the barrel of the pistol, which police said caused it to go off and hit the victim in the arm.

Officers said they found two shell casings on the ground near the scene.

The sheriff's office said the 17-year-old suspect turned himself in to deputies in the Municipal Courts Building on aggravated assault charges and firearms violations. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and was denied bail.