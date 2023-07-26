Watch CBS News
Juvenile shot in the arm in Stowe Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a juvenile was shot in Stowe Township on Wednesday.

Allegheny County police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Sixth and Ridge streets. First responders found the juvenile boy with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. 

Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests.

