Juvenile shot in the arm in Stowe Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a juvenile was shot in Stowe Township on Wednesday.
Allegheny County police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Sixth and Ridge streets. First responders found the juvenile boy with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests.
