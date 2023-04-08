Teenager arrested and charged for making online threats

ADAMS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A teenager is facing terrorism charges for online threats.

According to Adams Township Police, early on Friday morning, in conjunction with the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, a teenager was detained on charges of terrorism, threats to use a weapon of mass destruction, and terroristic threats.

An investigation learned that the teenager had made threats online.

"These types of threats will always be taken very seriously, and all of our agencies will continue to work together to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention," the police department said in a press release.

Due to the suspect being a teenager, police have not released their identity and the type of threat, other than it was made online, will not be made available.