Pittsburgh-area mayors, U.S. Steel honor 15-year-old who helped neighbor from house fire

Pittsburgh-area mayors and U.S. Steel on Saturday night honored the 15-year-old boy who ran into a North Braddock burning home to rescue an elderly neighbor.

Xaiveyon McMillan Taylor showed off his trademark smile during the event, which was organized by North Braddock Mayor Cletus Lee as part of the Mayor's Charitable Fund that he leads.

"Congratulations, you're a hero," Taylor heard as he entered the room, filled with mayors from across the Pittsburgh region, including Braddock, Turtle Creek, West Mifflin, and Braddock Hills, along with business leaders who sponsor the fund, including U.S. Steel President David Burritt.

When in October his neighbor's home caught fire, Taylor, who is autistic, jumped into action.

"Miss Evelyn [West] screamed for help, and I came [to] help," Taylor said.

His mother spoke with KDKA-TV the day of the fire, explaining that he pulled the woman out of the burning home.

"She is everybody's family, she's everybody's grandmother," said Tallula Thompson, the teen's mother and the caretaker for Ms. Evelyn's granddaughter. She describes her son as very intelligent, with a 4.0 GPA.

Lee caught wind of Taylor's story.

"I didn't believe there were still young men and women that did heroic deeds as he did. So I said, 'We got to do something for this young man,' because this is unheard of," Mayor Lee said.

It was set in motion Saturday night, where both Taylor and West were honored at the second annual Mayor's Charitable Fundraiser Dinner.

West, who is in her 80s, lost her home in the fire. She's a longtime community crossing guard. Lee brought West to the front of the room and handed her a key.

"So, when we knew about your house, I took it upon myself to make sure that now you got an apartment," Lee told her. "This is your apartment. This is your key to your new apartment. I paid your rent for a whole year, so you have nothing to worry about."

The mayor also gave her a service award.

Unable to hold back tears, she gave thanks and acknowledged that it seems there are few people in the world willing to help someone like her out.

"This is really different for me," West said.

U.S. Steel President David Burritt called her a remarkable woman and shared with her a token of appreciation on behalf of the company.

"Well, we like to be part of the community, and it really was a privilege to be part of this," Burritt told KDKA-TV.

He also spoke during the event, looking right at Taylor as he shared why he found him to be so extraordinary.

"Thank you for what you have been able to role model for all of us," Burritt said. "You know, there's a lot of people who talk about courage, but few people are able to act on it. When you knew she was in harm's way, it didn't matter about the smoke, the flames, the danger; you stepped up, and you rescued her."

He presented Taylor a "Champion of S.T.E.E.L." award, saying it was only the second time it had been presented to a non-U.S. Steel employee.

Like their workers, Burritt said Taylor has grit.

Other "Gold Sponsors" of the night included Black Diamond Equipment Rental and Avalotis Corporation.

"Oh, it was so exciting that I got three awards in the diamond shape, a trophy in a box, and a gold coin," Taylor told KDKA-TV. "I feel very amazed I was called a hero."

In a selfish world, Mayor Lee said Xaiveyon shows there's still compassion and love. He's a 15-year-old with a story everyone can learn from.