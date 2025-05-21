Team Rubicon still assisting residents with storm clean-up efforts

Many people are still cleaning up from last month's big windstorm. Team Rubicon, a volunteer disaster response team, has been in the area assisting residents with clean-up efforts.

"We're volunteers and we're mostly doing saw work, although we're equipped to meet other needs," said Peter Lindner with Team Rubicon.

Team Rubicon arrived in the area after the April 29 storm. They've worked on more than 80 properties in 14 days.

"We're here to help this community come back from this and be resilient, as they make plans for, unfortunately, the next one," Lindner explained.

Lindner leaves on Wednesday; Oscar Arauco will take over the operation.

"They should expect the same level of great service from Peter and the rest of the team here for the last weeks," Arauco said. "We're going to continue through the end of the month. We are built to serve."

The disaster response team is comprised mostly of veterans, who are used to answering the call for help. More than 25 crew members have boots on the ground.

"This was Mr. Rogers' neighborhood. He said to look for the helpers. We hope that we're seen as the helpers in this neighborhood," said Lindner.