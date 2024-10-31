One dead in crash involving tanker truck in Westmoreland County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead following a crash involving a tanker truck in Westmoreland County.

According to county dispatch, they were called to the scene of the crash in Washington Township at the intersection of Pine Church Road and Route 66 just before 10 a.m.

The crash happened between a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle.

The Westmoreland County Coroner was called to the scene of the crash and it has been confirmed that one person was killed in the crash.

We're working to learn more and will update as it becomes available.