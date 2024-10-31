Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead in crash involving tanker truck in Westmoreland County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead following a crash involving a tanker truck in Westmoreland County. 

According to county dispatch, they were called to the scene of the crash in Washington Township at the intersection of Pine Church Road and Route 66 just before 10 a.m. 

The crash happened between a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle. 

The Westmoreland County Coroner was called to the scene of the crash and it has been confirmed that one person was killed in the crash. 

We're working to learn more and will update as it becomes available. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.