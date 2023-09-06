Talk Pittsburgh Links: September 6, 2023
Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics
- Pittsburgh Irish Festival
- Family House Polo
- Heyward House
- Catherine Trendz
- Patty Irrgang's Common Goodness Cooking School | Etsy Shop
- Get "It's All About Tailgating!" at The University Store on Fifth | Dick's Sporting Goods (Robinson, Cranberry and South Hill) | Brushes and Beans Cafe in Murrysville | Bardine's Smokehouse in Crabtree
- WAMO 107.3 | STAR 100.7
Talk Pittsburgh on Social Media
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.