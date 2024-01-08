Talk Pittsburgh Links: Jan. 8, 2024
- Mrs. Sami Sunshine
- Meg St-Esprit in Pittsburgh City Paper
- Romper: We Asked 6 Girls To Tell Us All About Their Best Friends & Get Ready To Weep
- Black Women's Policy Center
- Lo Bar Cocktail Services
- Bridge City Brinery
- Barron Whited from Agora Cyber Charter School
Lo Bar Cocktail Recipes
Spanish Sour:
- 1 oz whiskey
- 1.5 oz sours mix
- Top with Spanish wine
- Garnish with Drunken Goat Cheese
Pineapple Rum Cake:
- 1 oz Maggie's Farm 50/50 rum
- 1 oz pineapple juice
- Top with almond soda
- Garnish with almond croissant
