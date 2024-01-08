Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh

Talk Pittsburgh Links: Jan. 8, 2024

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics

Talk Pittsburgh on Social Media

Lo Bar Cocktail Recipes

Spanish Sour

  • 1 oz whiskey
  • 1.5 oz sours mix
  • Top with Spanish wine
  • Garnish with Drunken Goat Cheese

Pineapple Rum Cake

  • 1 oz Maggie's Farm 50/50 rum
  • 1 oz pineapple juice
  • Top with almond soda
  • Garnish with almond croissant

First published on January 8, 2024 / 12:26 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.