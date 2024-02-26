Talk Pittsburgh Links: Feb. 26, 2024
Blue Sky Kitchen & Bar's Cocktail Recipes with locally-made spirits.
Cinna-num Soda
- 1.5 oz. Maggie's Farm Falernum
- .5 oz Cinnamon-Cardamom Simple
- .5 oz Lime Juice
- 1 dash Angostura Bitters
- Topped with Soda
Maggie's Pineapple Rum Punch
- 2 oz Maggie's Farm Pineapple Rum
- .5 oz Aperol
- 1.5 oz Orange Juice
- .25 oz Simple Syrup
- .25 oz Lime Juice
