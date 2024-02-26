Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh Links: Feb. 26, 2024

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics

Blue Sky Kitchen & Bar's Cocktail Recipes with locally-made spirits.

Cinna-num Soda

  • 1.5 oz. Maggie's Farm Falernum
  • .5 oz Cinnamon-Cardamom Simple
  • .5 oz Lime Juice
  • 1 dash Angostura Bitters
  • Topped with Soda

Maggie's Pineapple Rum Punch

  • 2 oz Maggie's Farm Pineapple Rum
  • .5 oz Aperol
  • 1.5 oz Orange Juice
  • .25 oz Simple Syrup
  • .25 oz Lime Juice

