Talk Pittsburgh Links: April 5, 2023

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics

Dr. Natalie Gentile
Direct Care Physicians of Pittsburgh

Jerad Bachar
Visit Pittsburgh | Facebook

Talk Pittsburgh Book Club
Littsburgh | "Take What You Need" by Idra Novey

Hillary Koller and Anisha Mallik
University of Pittsburgh Study Abroad

Kelli Tamewitz and Maura Withers
Bridges Hospice | The PPG Program

Kiki and Kelly
WAMO 107.3 and STAR 100.7 | 60 Minutes Australia Aging Report  

Talk Pittsburgh on Social Media

First published on April 5, 2023 / 3:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

