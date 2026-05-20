Social media can lead to a "doom spiral" of negativity. Here's how Pittsburghers can escape the vortex

Social media has opened so much of the world to us, but it has also allowed into our lives things that give us pause about ourselves.

However, there is a free and easy remedy to get out of the rabbit hole.

Whether it's the latest post coming in on your favorite social media site or the pictures of people who seem to have it all figured out, self-comparison is hard to avoid. That self-comparison applies to your daily life and body image.

Social media's impact on our health

"It is set up for social comparison, seeing how your body measures up to the people on your screens, and feeling like we'll never measure up," said Dr. Erin Wentroble of the Renfrew Center of Pittsburgh.

According to Dr. Wentroble, social media has led to eating disorders in one out of every nine people in the United States, and that comes with a tragic mortality rate.

However, stepping away from the danger - literally a first step - is as easy as a walk in nature.

"That kind of shifts our focus away from appearances and towards experiences," Dr. Wentroble explained.

She said doing that puts you on the path to a definition of you beyond your pigeonhole. Stepping away, according to Dr. Wentroble, makes you want to create multiple identities and ways to bring more meaning into your life. That also doesn't mean an exhaustive commitment of time.

"Even if it's just for 20 minutes, stepping outside of your head and anchoring into the surroundings, I think it's beneficial to anybody," she said.

Where can you detach in Pittsburgh?

One of the best ways to do that in Pittsburgh, according to Dr. Wentroble, is a walk through Point State Park, and a walk that is completely natural. That means no earbuds or headphones.

"What do the birds sound like? What do the leaves sound like, crunching under your feet, just taking some of that mindfulness back into your life, and shutting down the noises that cause so much stress and anxiety," Dr. Wentroble said.

She said that a little time detaching and you'll notice that you feel less anxious, less sad, less tired, and most importantly, feel better about yourself.

If spending time in the great outdoors isn't your thing, the advice is simply to put down the phone and take in everything around you.

Finally, if you feel yourself going down a destructive eating disorder path, reach out for help, and that includes a place like the Renfrew Center for help.