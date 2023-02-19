SWAT, police, EMS called to North Braddock
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - SWAT, police, and EMS have been called to a scene in North Braddock.
County dispatch told KDKA that all three were called to the 400 block of Price Street just after 12:30 p.m.
It's not clear why they were called to the scene.
KDKA's Lauren Linder is on the scene, learning more from officials.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
