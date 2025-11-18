Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side

Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side last month.

Steve Robertson, 33, died at the hospital last month after being shot in the neck along East Carson Street. 

According to a criminal complaint filed by police, Moniem Strothers, 26, has been arrested and is facing one count of criminal homicide among other charges in connection with the deadly shooting.

Court records show that an arrest warrant was issued over the weekend and that Strothers was taken into custody on Monday. 

Police said that investigators used video footage of the shooting and license plate readers to track a vehicle down that left the scene of the shooting, later identifying Strothers as the driver of the car. 

Strothers was denied bail and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

