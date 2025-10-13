Man killed in late-night shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side

A man was was killed Sunday in a late-night shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side.

The shooting happened along East Carson Street between S. 12th Street and S. 13th Street just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

Police said that officers who were already in the area at the time of the shooting responded to the scene found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the neck.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night along East Carson Street on the city's South Side. KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

Officers performed first aid measures on the man before the was taken to the hospital by medics.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 10:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Sergeant Adam Pernelli said the shooting caused a level of concern with it being a busy night on the South Side, but added that officers responded "quickly and adaquately," helping keep the crime scene from becoming chaotic.

Police said that detectives are "leading an ongoing investigation" into the shooting and the Real Time Crime Center is reviewing surveillance video from the area as part of the investigation.

No information was provided about any possible suspects in the deadly shooting.