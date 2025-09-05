The weekend in Pittsburgh begins with sunshine, but Saturday rain is expected

Most, if not everyone, will see a break from the rain today. There is the smallest of rain chances today as a weak wave will cause some afternoon lift, but with little in the way of moisture in the low levels along with a very shallow warm layer at the surface, it's going to be tough to get anything more than a sprinkle or two out of the wave as it passes by.

Besides that, today is going to be pleasant. Skies will be mostly sunny once morning fog burns off. There is a fog advisory in place through 10 a.m., with the Laurel Highlands and places just west of there seeing the thickest fog this morning.

Highs today should be back up there near 80 degrees.

Morning temperatures dipped to the mid-50s. Wind speeds will be fairly strong, coming in out of the south at around 15mph this afternoon. Winds could gust up to 25mph. This will help pull those temps up from the just 67° we hit yesterday.

While I do have a chance for rain today, it is low, and it will happen as a weak short wave moves through. This will be during football time tonight, with what I will call isolated showers and maybe a storm popping up from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-70s.

While not everything is in agreement, the best chance for rain on Saturday will come in the morning hours. I still think the afternoon will just be damp with cloudy skies and the potential for a couple of light showers or drizzle in place.

Saturday highs will only hit the mid to upper 60s with cooler air in place through Monday. I have Sunday's high temperature hitting the upper 60s. Monday should see highs near 70 degrees. We will be warmer Tuesday through Thursday with highs up near 80 degrees and humidity levels low.

Finally, yesterday's 0.38" of rain in Pittsburgh was much needed.

Radar estimated rain shows some lucky folks saw upwards of an inch of rain yesterday. This, along with Saturday's rain, will hopefully be enough to put a halt to our worsening drought-like conditions across the region. The bad news is that we will probably go another week with little to no rain after Saturday's rain chance. This means this rain will be little more than a band-aid to those who depend on rain to help fuel their crops or businesses across our area.

