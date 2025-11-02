Perfect football weather in place for the Steelers vs. Colts game in Pittsburgh

The Steelers game looks like perfect football weather with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s. Clouds will decrease through the afternoon, and a sprinkle is possible south.

Conditions for the Colts vs. Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium KDKA Weather Center

Today's Temperatures:

9 a.m.: 43° Cloudy

Noon: 54° Mostly Cloudy

3 p.m.: 59° Partly Sunny

6 p.m.: 56° Partly Cloudy

We start off the work week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and possibly even some areas touching 60 degrees. Monday afternoon will be windy with gusts around 20-30mph.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Mid-week rain showers return to the region Wednesday night, and then Friday will be our next best chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are trending slightly above normal heading into mid-November.

7-day forecast: November 2, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

