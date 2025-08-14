Say goodbye to rain chances for a few days, another hot weekend looms

The Pittsburgh Airport recorded 0.79" of rain yesterday. We are now the driest start to August since 2022.

August is a feast or famine rain month.

Looking at records, the wettest August (1987) saw 7.86" of rain. The least amount of rain for any August on record was in 1894 when we saw only 0.43" of rain for the month. 1987's big rain total came from Tropical Depression Nine. After yesterday's 0.79" of rain, we can fairly confidently expect to be somewhere between the records this month.

There is not a lot of rain expected for the rest of the month. What we can expect to see are temperatures that remain above the averages for this time of the year.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area on August 14, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. I have us hitting the 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

Humidity levels both days will be low, so I may not be aggressive enough with my highs. Oftentimes in this type of setup, temperatures will soar above forecast highs.

Looking well ahead, highs are expected to remain above average next week. I do have low scattered rain chances in place for Monday and Tuesday, and an isolated rain chance in the forecast for Sunday.

7-day forecast: August 14, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

