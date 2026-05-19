Rep. Summer Lee beats back primary challenge in Pennsylvania, CBS News projects

Rep. Summer Lee has won the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District, CBS News projects.

Lee, who is running for her third term, beat out Will Parker for the nomination in the 2026 Pennsylvania primary election on Tuesday. James Hayes ran unopposed for the Republican nomination. Lee defeated Hayes by nearly 13 points in November 2024's general election.

Parker, a political activist in Pittsburgh, has previously tried to run for Allegheny County executive, mayor of Pittsburgh and U.S. Senate.

Lee is a member of the "Squad" of left-wing, progressive Democrats in Congress. In 2022, she became Pennsylvania's first Black woman elected to Congress after defeating Republican Mike Doyle.

Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District includes Pittsburgh, the Mon Valley, parts of the South Hills and Westmoreland County. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

You can see the results below.