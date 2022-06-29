North Side's Sue Murray Pool reopens

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was an important day for the people of the North Side as their beloved swimming pool reopened to the public. The city of Pittsburgh kept the pool closed at the start of the season, due to lifeguard staffing shortages and crime in the area.

The pool is finally open for summer and the kids couldn't be more excited.

"It's great to have my pool back. It's pretty nice because it's hot," said Brenton.

"Very exciting," said Jayon. "Last summer, I couldn't go in the four feet but now I can and now I know how to do different things in the pool."

The delayed opening of this North Side staple comes after the community collected signatures and called on Mayor Ed Gainey and leaders to reopen the facility. The city reportedly cited lifeguard staffing shortages and reports of crime, including drug issues and fights, as the initial reason for not opening the pool this year.

Margo Hinton is one of the people in the community who's been pushing to get the pool back open for the kids.

"I went to Warrington Recreation Center Pool every day three times a day. The experiences I had there really shaped my life. I wouldn't be where I am today, a teacher of 30 years and somebody really passionate about kids," said Hinton.

While the city brought in extra patrols to monitor the pool when it's open and Allegheny Commons Park nearby, they're still in the process of recruiting more lifeguards for the season so the pool can be open longer hours. They're planning ahead for next season too.

"We're having conversations now with local partners, school districts, about what it means to cultivate interest in lifeguarding now for next summer," said Director of Pittsburgh Parks and Recreation Cathryn Vargas.

The Sue Murray Pool will be open Monday through Thursday from noon to 4:45 p.m. and Saturdays starting on July 9 from 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. for open swim. The first hour of operation will have space for adult lap swim.

As part of the reopening plan, the city has also updated the Riverview Park pool schedule. It will be closed this Wednesday and Thursday to help transition to the new schedule.

City Parks and Recreation said it's also in the process of planning a full calendar of events at Allegheny Commons Park nearby.

The pool's hours can be found online.