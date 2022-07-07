Banksville Subway hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department hit the Subway in Banksville with a consumer alert.

The health department said the fast food joint on Banksville Road had unsafe temperatures for cold food and inadequate facilities to maintain food temperatures.

According to the inspection report from Wednesday, some meat, tomatoes and veggie patties weren't being kept cold enough.

The inspection report also lists other violations, like the only certified food protection manager being out sick.

When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.