Watch CBS News
Local News

Study finds three Pa. counties are among those with the lowest income needed to buy a home

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. House passes budget
Pa. House passes budget 01:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new study from ATTOM looking into home affordability found that three Pennsylvania counties were among the areas where the lowest income was needed to afford a home. 

It included Fayette County, Cambria County in western-central Pennsylvania, and Schuylkill County in eastern Pennsylvania. 

In Cambria they found to afford a median-priced home, one would have to make $14,715 and in Fayette County, one would need to be making $23,555. 

Meanwhile, over in Schuylkill County, it would require a salary of $20,679. 

Their research found that home affordability worsened across the country in this past quarter with the price of homes and average wages required jumping by 33-percent. 

You can check out ATTOM's work at this link

First published on July 6, 2023 / 5:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.