Study finds three Pa. counties are among those with the lowest income needed to buy a home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new study from ATTOM looking into home affordability found that three Pennsylvania counties were among the areas where the lowest income was needed to afford a home.
It included Fayette County, Cambria County in western-central Pennsylvania, and Schuylkill County in eastern Pennsylvania.
In Cambria they found to afford a median-priced home, one would have to make $14,715 and in Fayette County, one would need to be making $23,555.
Meanwhile, over in Schuylkill County, it would require a salary of $20,679.
Their research found that home affordability worsened across the country in this past quarter with the price of homes and average wages required jumping by 33-percent.
