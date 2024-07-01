Students now permitted to carry guns on West Virginia college campuses

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) -- Starting Monday, students on West Virginia University's campus were allowed to carry guns on campus grounds and all college campuses throughout West Virginia.

It's thanks to the West Virginia Campus Self-Defense Act.

"Personally, I think it's a great idea. I was having a conversation with some of my buddies, and we all thought that was something that would occur in the near future, and we all thought that was a good idea," said West Virginia student Bryce Biggs.

Regardless of whether students or faculty think it's a good or bad idea, the West Virginia legislature said yes to a new law allowing people with a valid concealed carry license to carry handguns on college campuses throughout West Virginia.

"Well, we started in March of 2023 when the law was passed, and we've been working ever since. Designing signs, understanding the law, [and] buying metal detectors. It was a big undertaking, absolutely, yes," according to Corey Farris, West Virginia University's Dean of Students.

It's not a wide-open law that applies to just anywhere. Places you cannot carry include events with 1,000 or more people, like athletic events.

You also can not carry into a dormitory living area, though you can have a gun in a dining hall or lounge area in a dorm. In general, you can not carry into health-related facilities, like the WVU Medical Center, though some restricted areas can have detailed exceptions.

Dean Farris was asked if he'd heard any pushback or protest from students.

"Well, when talking with students, I don't necessarily think it's high on their radar. We've been educating and promoting, so I don't think it's high on their radar."

He went on to say there has been no pushback or protests that he's heard of.

This carry law also applies to workers on campus, whether maintenance, cafeteria workers, or professors.

Staff members who have offices can request a special sticker that reads, "No deadly weapons" if they have a single-use office, meaning guns would not be permitted there.

Regarding the stickers, as of last week, 326 have been requested.

The campus also has special lockers for students if they want to lock up their guns at night since they are prohibited from taking them to their dorm rooms. Five of those lockers have been requested.