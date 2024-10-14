Strip District residents affected by landslide worried about future damage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People living on a Strip District street where a landslide destroyed the roadway say they're worried it may give way more.

Last Friday, a large landslide forced the city to condemn a house and shut down the road.

The scene on Brereton Street looks similar Friday, except fences, jersey barriers, and some heavy equipment are waiting for crews.

Residents KDKA-TV spoke with say the individuals who live in the now-condemned house don't have a choice but to move out of their home. Others are worried about their houses, and the hill that could give way even more.

"It's awful. Within 12 hours, they were basically homeless," said fellow resident Justin Hickey.

Hickey lives down the road from where tons of rock, mud, and trees swept down onto the East Busway. He is now wondering when the next landslide could occur.

The busway remains closed as engineers shore up the fall zone. The repairs will likely prove very costly, but homeowners who want to take legal action may be in a difficult position to do so.

"With homeowners insurance, it doesn't usually cover landslides. If insurance companies did, they'd go broke," attorney Todd Elliot said.

Elliot represents several people who've lost parts of, and in some cases, all of their property due to landslides.

"You can make a claim against others in the area that may have had anything to do with destabilizing the hillside," Elliot added.

Several residents say consistent water main breaks on Bererton caused the slide. Elliot says collecting against government agencies is a tough go.

"They may not have insurance themselves. Not all governments are required to have insurance," Elliot added. "You have to be pretty creative to get compensated."

As for the residents who live in the condemned house, they have only so much time before they have to get out. The Red Cross is assisting them in finding another place to stay.