Part of the East Busway in Pittsburgh is closed due to a landslide

Water main break causes landslide onto East Busway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Part of the MLK Jr. East Busway in Pittsburgh has been closed due to a landslide that's blocking the roadway.

A water main break has prompted a landslide has brought a mix of mud, dirt, and trees down onto the busway from up above on Brereton Street in the city's Strip District neighborhood.

Part of the MLK Jr. East Busway is closed in Pittsburgh's Strip District due to a landslide. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Crews have responded to the landslide and are working to get it cleaned up.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the landslide happened due to a water main break on Brereton Street.

It's unclear how many Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus routes are being impacted by the landslide or when the cleanup is expected to be completed.