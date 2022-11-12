Striking Post-Gazette workers say paper management has terminated their healthcare benefits
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh announced that the Post-Gazette has terminated healthcare coverage for its striking newsroom workers.
The strike began last month.
RELATED STORIES:
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newsroom workers go on strike
- Amid strike, some Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers quit union
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted preliminary injunction
- Fundraiser held for striking Post-Gazette workers
- Without Post-Gazette, Scott Township leaders say they can't follow advertising laws
Workers had learned on Saturday night that their coverage was inactive and then on Monday received notice of eligibility for COBRA coverage.
Workers said they've gone five years without a contract and endured cuts to pay and vacation time, and now healthcare coverage.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.