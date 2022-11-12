Striking Post-Gazette workers say paper management has terminated their healthcare benefits

Watch CBS News
By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh announced that the Post-Gazette has terminated healthcare coverage for its striking newsroom workers.

The strike began last month.

Workers had learned on Saturday night that their coverage was inactive and then on Monday received notice of eligibility for COBRA coverage.

Workers said they've gone five years without a contract and endured cuts to pay and vacation time, and now healthcare coverage.

