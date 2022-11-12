Striking Post-Gazette workers say paper management has terminated their healthcare benefits

Striking Post-Gazette workers say healthcare has been terminated

Striking Post-Gazette workers say healthcare has been terminated

Striking Post-Gazette workers say healthcare has been terminated

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh announced that the Post-Gazette has terminated healthcare coverage for its striking newsroom workers.

The strike began last month.

RELATED STORIES:

Workers had learned on Saturday night that their coverage was inactive and then on Monday received notice of eligibility for COBRA coverage.

Workers said they've gone five years without a contract and endured cuts to pay and vacation time, and now healthcare coverage.