Fundraiser held for striking Post-Gazette workers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette have been on strike for nearly a month, continuing their fight for fair wages and health care benefits.

Supporters turned out Wednesday night at a fundraiser in Allentown in a show of solidarity for the workers.

James Vanlandingham is a third-generation employee at the Post-Gazette. With more than 100 years of dedication to the paper between his grandfather, father and himself, this labor dispute between workers and Post-Gazette owner Block Communications is definitely hurtful.

"Just to turn around and have them disrespect us the way they have by taking our health care away and not giving us a cost of living raise in 15 years," Vanlandingham said.

His pockets are also hurting.

"I have a secondary job that pays nowhere near what I was making with both jobs," he said. "And with inflation, it's rough."

So Wednesday, the Bottlerocket Social House on Arlington Avenue hosted a fundraiser.

"I know strikes can be really stressful," said Bottlerocket Social Hall owner Chris Copen. "Stressful for the individuals, stressful for the families. So it was important to me to have fun while supporting them and I think that's what all the artists are here tonight to do."

"Also wanted to raise money so we could support them if they have any emergencies or family needs," Copen added. "We're grateful the artists were willing to come through for this with barely any convincing. They leapt up to help us."

Before the event, they had raised around $750 on ticket sales. And with door sales, QR codes on tables and specialty cocktails at the bar, they anticipate even more funds raised, which could be desperately needed as there is still no idea when Block and the unions involved in the dispute will reach an agreement.