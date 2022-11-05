Without Post-Gazette, Scott Township leaders say they can't follow advertising laws

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's another wrinkle in the ongoing labor dispute between the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and striking workers at the paper.

According to Scott Township Manager Denise Fitzgerald, for years the P-G has been the only newspaper in circulation there and the only place where the township has been able to post their legal advertisements under the first class township code.

"It specifically states in there that you have to advertise in a newspaper in general circulation," said Fitzgerald.

With workers on strike and no paper being printed, business matters in the township that need to be advertised, which is basically everything, have been halted.

"We can't have any public hearings. We can't approve any demolitions, we can't have budget hearings. We can't approve the budget. They can't approve the budget for public review. We will not be able to pay salaries. We will not be able to pay bills. We will not be able to set the tax rate. The tax rate has to be advertised," Fitzgerald explained.

Another paper could take over the advertising for Scott Township, but they would also have to agree to circulate the paper throughout the community.

"Tribune Review, I also reached out to them. They said they do not have any plans in the near future to come into Scott and do the advertising and things like that," said Fitzgerald.

Scott Township Ward 4 Commissioner Sam Dalfonso said the township solicitor has actually filed a petition with the state Supreme Court seeking temporary relief from compliance with the advertising laws for the duration of the strike.

This would allow the township's leaders to advertise in online publications or their township website.

There has been no response yet, but leaders do believe this emphasizes some potentially necessary amendments to the laws.

"Print media, especially the hyper-local print media, is moving to a more electronic format if anything," said Dalfonso.

As of Wednesday, at a fundraiser for striking workers in Allentown, union members told KDKA there was still no indication as to when both sides would reach an agreement.