Stretch of Beulah Road closed after vehicle crashes into pole

By Patrick Damp

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - This morning could be a traffic headache for drivers in Penn Hills. 

Beulah Road is closed from Long Road to Frankstown Road after a vehicle crashed into a pole. 

Police have said they expect the closure to last into the afternoon as Duquesne Light works to fix the pole. 

No one was seriously injured in the crash. 

First published on February 16, 2023 / 4:06 AM

