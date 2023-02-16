Stretch of Beulah Road closed after vehicle crashes into pole
PENN HILLS (KDKA) - This morning could be a traffic headache for drivers in Penn Hills.
Beulah Road is closed from Long Road to Frankstown Road after a vehicle crashed into a pole.
Police have said they expect the closure to last into the afternoon as Duquesne Light works to fix the pole.
No one was seriously injured in the crash.
