2 men accused of setting stolen vehicle on fire in Indiana County

RAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two men are facing charges after state police said they set a stolen vehicle on fire in Indiana County.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called for a report of a loud explosion in the area of Martin Road and First Street in Rayne Township around 3 a.m. on Friday.

When they got there, troopers said they found a vehicle engulfed in flames in a pull-off along Martin Road. The vehicle was later identified as a gray 2014 Nissan Pathfinder that had been reported stolen out of Indiana, police said.

The investigation led police to a Sheetz in White Township where they said video showed 27-year-old Austin Milanos buying windshield washer fluid, emptying the bottle and filling it with gasoline. Police said Milanos got into a car with 47-year-old Matthew Lee Smith and a woman, then they drove off.

Police said Milanos, Smith and the woman drove to Martin Road. Smith parked the car and Milanos dumped gasoline on it, lit paper towels on fire and threw them onto the vehicle, investigators said.

At one point, police said Smith tried to throw something into the Pathfinder when it exploded, injuring his face, hands and legs.

When police showed up to Smith's house with a search warrant, they said they found him with visible severe burn injuries and clothes similar to what he was wearing on surveillance footage. He was arrested and taken to a hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

A search warrant is out for Milanos' arrest, but police said they can't find him and he may have run to his home state of Illinois.

Both are facing felony charges of reckless burning or exploding and receiving stolen property as well as a summary count of disorderly conduct.