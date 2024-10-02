Stir-Fried Gochujang Chicken | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is kicking off October with a stir fry recipe you're sure to love, just like David did!

Stir-Fried Gochujang Chicken

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

½ cup Gochujang

5 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

3 -4 tablespoons canola oil

1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut crosswise into thirds

3 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh ginger

Garnish:

Toasted sesame seeds

Sliced scallions

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together the gochujang, soy sauce and sugar; set aside.

In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the chicken in an even layer and cook without stirring until browned on the bottom. This will take about 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium, then turn the chicken and cook without stirring, until browned on the other side, about 3 – 4 minutes.

Add the garlic and ginger; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Be careful not to burn the garlic. Add the gochujang mixture and cook, scraping up any browned bits and occasionally turning the chicken, 2 to 3 minutes.

Garnish the dish toasted sesame seeds and chopped scallions. Serve with steamed rice.

Serves: 4