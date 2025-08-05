Steelers' Will Howard out at least 3 weeks with hand injury, report says

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard is reportedly expected to miss at least three weeks with a hand injury.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport, citing sources, reported on Tuesday night that Howard suffered a fractured bone in his hand. He suffered the injury to his throwing hand during a training camp practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Tuesday. Rapoport reported that Howard will have "additional tests," but surgery is likely not required.

The injury likely will sideline Howard for the Steelers' preseason slate. Pittsburgh plays the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 16 and the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 21. All three games will air on KDKA.

Pittsburgh released its first depth chart on Tuesday morning, and Howard was listed as the third-string quarterback, behind Mason Rudolph and ahead of Skylar Thompson.

With Howard on the sideline, Thompson and Rudolph are likely to see more reps during practice and in preseason games. Howard was having a strong training camp before the injury and has become a fan favorite in Latrobe.

The rookie quarterback was drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft in April. Howard, a 2024 national champion with the Ohio State Buckeyes, led the Big Ten with 35 passing touchdowns in 2024. Howard is a Pennsylvania native who attended Downingtown High School in Chester County. He signed a four-year contract in May after being drafted with the 185th overall pick.

The Steelers return to the practice field on Wednesday at 1:55 p.m.