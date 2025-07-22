The Steelers report to training camp on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

What to know before the Steelers report to training camp

You have heard of Christmas in July, well, for Steelers fans, that's exactly what training camp is.

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will report to Saint Vincent College, and their first open practice of summer training camp for fans will be on Thursday.

But on Tuesday, it was the calm before the fanatic storm in Latrobe, as the hallowed halls, vine-draped walls and fields of glory lay in wait for the six-time Super Bowl champion Steelers and their army of fans to arrive.

Saint Vincent College President, Father Paul Taylor, says that the school, the monastery, and the team have a rich history dating back to 1966, when the Steelers started practicing at the campus.

Father Paul says that everyone at Saint Vincent is excited to welcome both the team and its fans back to camp.

"Every Lombardi Trophy that the Steelers have won has begun here at this training camp," said Father Paul. "And with the way that the coach and Omar and Mr. Rooney have been crafting this team for this year, I am certainly looking forward to this being the seedbed for a Lombardi for this coming year."

While we don't yet know how far the team will go during the season, we do know that practices for training camp this year have been moved back to the afternoons, with most practices starting just before 2 p.m.

The Steelers and the college are expecting a record number of fans this year, thanks to some big off-season acquisitions. As in the past, practices are free, but guests must book a ticket online to attend.

Speaking of booking things, just across the road from the college at the Spring Hill Suites, they started booking rooms for training camp, since last year's training camp wrapped up. They say this is their busiest time of year.

When asked if they were sold out for the next three weeks, Jocelyn Conard, the director of sales and marketing for the hotel, said, "We are pretty close. Yes. I will say we still have availability the last week of camp, so if anyone is looking to travel to the area, that is a really good time to do it, but we are extremely busy the first two weeks of camp."

At Sharky's Café in Latrobe, they are preparing for fans to come in before the 2 p.m. practice for lunch and after practice for dinner to grab some wings, burgers and beers.

"Our staffing goes up about 30%," said Johnathan Heiple, the general manager of Sharky's Café. "All of our ordering from any liquid alcohol beverages, anything like that, food all goes up about 30 to 40%."

Watt ready to report

One player fans will be excited to see in action is star edge rusher T.J. Watt, who officially signed his 3-year, $123 million extension.

Watt and the Steelers had been engaged in negotiations over a new extension throughout the offseason.

With the new deal, Watt has reportedly become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history for the second time. Watt is reportedly getting $108 million guaranteed with his new contract.