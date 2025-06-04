Pittsburgh Steelers announce 2025 training camp schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers have unveiled the team's 2025 training camp schedule. Training camp will take place at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, where the team has held every training camp for the last 57 seasons.

Players will report to the Saint Vincent campus on Wednesday, July 23, with the team's first open practice taking place on Thursday, July 24. The Steelers' first padded practice will take place on Tuesday, July 29.

The always popular night practice returns on Friday, Aug. 1 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.

The Steelers' final practice open to the public will be on Tuesday, August 12.

July 23 - Steelers report to training camp

- Steelers report to training camp July 24 - first open practice

- first open practice July 29 - first padded practice

- first padded practice August 1 - night practice 7 p.m.

- night practice 7 p.m. August 12 - final open practice

Getting tickets to Steelers training camp

Admission to open practices at Saint Vincent College is free, but fans must have a mobile ticket to enter the grounds.

Season ticket holders will have early access to secure their tickets via Ticketmaster on Tuesday, June 24, at 10 a.m., and waitlist members follow at 11 a.m. All remaining public tickets will be available at noon, according to a news release from the team.

The full training camp schedule can be found here.